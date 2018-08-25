Prudential plc (PRU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,133.07 ($27.27).

Several research firms recently commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,899 ($24.27) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,899 ($24.27)) on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, May 14th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,280 ($29.14) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 2,250 ($28.76) to GBX 2,275 ($29.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 2,250 ($28.76) to GBX 2,275 ($29.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, May 4th.

Shares of LON PRU traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,735 ($22.18). 2,019,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,740,000. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 1,612.14 ($20.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,992.50 ($25.47).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 15.67 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

