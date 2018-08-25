Pure Storage (PSTG) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.13.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President David Hatfield sold 150,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $3,229,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 25,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $530,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,175,438 shares of company stock valued at $168,074,680. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,904,000. Yale University bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $12,247,000. AO Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 545,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 16,783 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

