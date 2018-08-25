Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Issued By Northcoast Research

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 23rd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.26. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q2 2019 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $9.77 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $339.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 55.91% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FDS. Zacks Investment Research cut FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.23.

Shares of FDS opened at $224.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $155.09 and a 1 year high of $225.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.02%.

In other news, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.63, for a total transaction of $14,254,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 651,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,602,023.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 10,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.89, for a total value of $2,138,194.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,559.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 214,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,358,000 after acquiring an additional 52,955 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,861,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1,678.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 36,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

