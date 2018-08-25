Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Zoe’s Kitchen Inc Reduced by Analyst (ZOES)

Zoe’s Kitchen Inc (NYSE:ZOES) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Zoe’s Kitchen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 21st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Zoe’s Kitchen’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Zoe’s Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). Zoe’s Kitchen had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ZOES. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Zoe’s Kitchen to $12.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Zoe’s Kitchen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zoe’s Kitchen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zoe’s Kitchen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Zoe’s Kitchen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.46.

ZOES stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. Zoe’s Kitchen has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.71 million, a PE ratio of -133.90 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZOES. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen by 379.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 66,479 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen by 19.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 364,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,414 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen in the first quarter valued at about $6,846,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen by 31.1% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Zoe's Kitchen, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates a chain of fast-casual restaurants. It operates a range of restaurant formats, including in-line, end-cap, and free-standing restaurants. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated owned and franchised 249 restaurants in 20 states of the United States.

