Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Medtronic PLC Decreased by Leerink Swann (MDT)

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) – Investment analysts at Leerink Swann lowered their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Medtronic in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 22nd. Leerink Swann analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. Leerink Swann has a “Market Perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

MDT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Medtronic from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Medtronic to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.92.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $95.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $76.41 and a 1-year high of $96.50.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $773,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.88 per share, with a total value of $249,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,954 shares of company stock valued at $15,675,013 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 57,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 9,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 19,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 58,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

