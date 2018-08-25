Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Seattle Genetics, Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (SGEN)

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Seattle Genetics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer analyst L. Cann now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.30). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seattle Genetics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.07 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $74.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.07 and a beta of 1.70. Seattle Genetics has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $76.48.

In other news, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $1,873,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $292,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,949 shares of company stock valued at $7,406,544 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 51,046,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,388,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,774,000 after acquiring an additional 435,702 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the second quarter worth $83,840,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 18.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,042,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,216,000 after acquiring an additional 159,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 692,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,232,000 after acquiring an additional 34,744 shares in the last quarter.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

