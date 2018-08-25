Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Tallgrass Energy LP Cut by Analyst (TGE)

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) – Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Tallgrass Energy in a report released on Monday, August 20th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst B. Blaschke now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Tallgrass Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $193.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.50 million. Tallgrass Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 18.21%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TGE. ValuEngine raised Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tallgrass Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on Tallgrass Energy in a report on Thursday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tallgrass Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE TGE opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.90. Tallgrass Energy has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. This is a boost from Tallgrass Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Tallgrass Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGE. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,932,000. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

