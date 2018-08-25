Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Kohl’s Co. (KSS) Raised by Piper Jaffray Companies

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kohl’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.29.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KSS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $82.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.47.

Kohl’s stock opened at $80.86 on Thursday. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $37.97 and a 12-month high of $82.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 18,552 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 59,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,465,000.

In related news, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 20,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $1,376,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 15,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $1,177,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,645,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,177 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.23%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

