QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Position Reduced by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,146 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 16,870 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 318.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,484 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 83.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on QUALCOMM to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.34.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 828 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $52,495.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,170 shares in the company, valued at $454,578. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 789 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $44,617.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $452,286.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,669 shares of company stock worth $159,760 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM stock opened at $67.15 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $98.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.57.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 19.06% and a negative net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

