Qualys (QLYS) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Qualys earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the software maker an impact score of 45.8628018765532 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Qualys alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.93.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $90.05 on Friday. Qualys has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $98.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 100.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Qualys had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $68.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.13 million. sell-side analysts expect that Qualys will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd P. Headley sold 4,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $402,296.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,655.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $130,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,536,297.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,973 shares of company stock valued at $24,501,577 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.