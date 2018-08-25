Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Position in Stewart Information Services Corp (STC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 155.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $45.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Stewart Information Services Corp has a twelve month low of $34.48 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $492.87 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

