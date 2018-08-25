Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $342,000 Position in Bruker Co. (BRKR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 712,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the first quarter valued at $1,332,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the first quarter valued at $329,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bruker by 501.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Bruker during the first quarter worth about $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRKR. BidaskClub upgraded Bruker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bruker from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $35.24 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.10 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

