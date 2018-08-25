Quiz’s (QUIZ) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Quiz (LON:QUIZ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Shares of QUIZ stock opened at GBX 152.25 ($1.95) on Friday. Quiz has a one year low of GBX 113.10 ($1.45) and a one year high of GBX 204 ($2.61).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.47%.

About Quiz

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retail of ladies fashion clothing, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear, eveningwear, and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 year olds. It also provides menswear, such as shirts, blazers, denim, trousers, and smart outfits under the QUIZMAN brand name; and bags and jewelleries.

