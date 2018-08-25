R1 RCM (RCM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “R1 RCM Inc. offers financial services for the health care industries. The Company provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services, as well as transforms and manages the commercial infrastructure of health care organizations. R1 RCM Inc., formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of R1 RCM from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of R1 RCM from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.56.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. R1 RCM has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.25 million, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of -0.80.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.71%. The business had revenue of $207.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.59 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 34,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 65,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 49.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

