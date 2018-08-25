Raptor/Harbor Reeds Spv Llc Sells 400,000 Shares of Reed’s, Inc. (REED) Stock

Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) major shareholder Raptor/Harbor Reeds Spv Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,033,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,583,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REED opened at $3.15 on Friday. Reed’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reed’s stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.56% of Reed’s worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Reed’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock.

About Reed's

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

