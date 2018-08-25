Raven Industries (RAVN) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of RAVN opened at $48.65 on Thursday. Raven Industries has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $49.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $102.68 million during the quarter. research analysts predict that Raven Industries will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAVN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 441.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 82.5% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 61.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Raven Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Raven Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields.

