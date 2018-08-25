Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 875,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 183,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 31,765 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 1st quarter worth about $5,719,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 219,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on LSXMK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C stock opened at $45.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.90. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12-month low of $38.52 and a 12-month high of $48.56.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. analysts anticipate that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

