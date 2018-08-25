Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.17 Million Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund Inc (MSF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund Inc (NYSE:MSF) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund by 358.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Doliver Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund by 42.2% during the first quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund during the first quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund by 54.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSF opened at $16.04 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $19.86.

In other Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund news, major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $2,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

