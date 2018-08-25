Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Cameco Corp (CCJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,843 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Cameco by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,327,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,069 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $546,000. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,468,000. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its position in Cameco by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 5,967,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,133,000 after buying an additional 1,435,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. TD Securities cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.83 and a beta of 1.09. Cameco Corp has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $12.19.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.80 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Corp will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.