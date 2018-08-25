Raymond James Lowers Alio Gold (ALO) to Underperform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning. Raymond James currently has C$1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$4.50.

ALO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alio Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alio Gold from C$6.00 to C$4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Pi Financial set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Alio Gold in a report on Monday, June 18th. Clarus Securities lowered shares of Alio Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alio Gold from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alio Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.82.

ALO opened at C$0.97 on Wednesday. Alio Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.91 and a twelve month high of C$6.05.

Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$33.86 million during the quarter. Alio Gold had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 11.98%.

About Alio Gold

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. It primarily sells gold and silver. The company's principal assets include its 100% owned and operating San Francisco open-pit, heap leach gold mine in Sonora, Mexico; and its 100%-owned development stage Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico.

