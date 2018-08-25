Raymond James Trims Lumentum (LITE) Target Price to $85.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $99.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Wednesday. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LITE. BidaskClub lowered Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lumentum from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Drexel Hamilton set a $85.00 price target on Lumentum and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $80.00 price target on Lumentum and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.70.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of LITE stock opened at $65.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $41.95 and a 12-month high of $74.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of -0.06.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.30. Lumentum had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 2,495 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $157,708.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,862.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 1,466 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $85,585.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,885.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,274 shares of company stock worth $450,384. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $1,311,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth about $848,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,575,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth about $427,000.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.