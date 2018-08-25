Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.10

Media headlines about Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 48.574206061959 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RRGB shares. BidaskClub upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

NASDAQ:RRGB remained flat at $$40.75 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,874. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.24.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $315.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.

