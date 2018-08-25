Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 11.9% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.8% in the first quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 28.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $882,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Synopsys to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Synopsys from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Synopsys to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.14.

SNPS stock opened at $102.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $102.41.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $779.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.61 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

