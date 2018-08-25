Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 16.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,736 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 52.0% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 421,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after buying an additional 144,400 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 175,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,420,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,875,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.33. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $39.15.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 10.05%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Stephens cut Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Robert Nakasone sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $219,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,083.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas R. Day sold 43,023 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $1,592,711.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,453 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,950.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,023 shares of company stock worth $3,152,731. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

