Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. Redwood Trust reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 37.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Compass Point set a $18.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RWT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.55. The stock had a trading volume of 409,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,555. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.33%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage banking activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, and issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests in residential loans held for investment and mortgage servicing rights associated with residential loans.

