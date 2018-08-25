RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Holdings Increased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $10,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RNR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 705.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 624,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,454,000 after acquiring an additional 546,692 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 521.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 596,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,592,000 after purchasing an additional 500,604 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,483,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,443,000 after purchasing an additional 325,379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,252,000 after purchasing an additional 313,501 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 435.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 368,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,346,000 after purchasing an additional 299,777 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of RNR stock opened at $132.80 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.50 and a 1 year high of $144.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $2.29. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $604.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNR shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price target on RenaissanceRe and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

In related news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 1,200 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $148,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,775.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages in the United States and internationally. Its Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Further Reading: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.