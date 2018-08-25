RenaissanceRe (RNR) & 1347 Property Insurance (PIH) Financial Contrast

RenaissanceRe (NASDAQ: PIH) and 1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares RenaissanceRe and 1347 Property Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenaissanceRe -11.73% -3.54% -0.91% 1347 Property Insurance 2.51% 3.68% 1.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RenaissanceRe and 1347 Property Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenaissanceRe $2.10 billion 2.54 -$222.38 million ($8.35) -15.90 1347 Property Insurance $38.15 million 1.11 $290,000.00 $0.13 54.23

1347 Property Insurance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RenaissanceRe. RenaissanceRe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 1347 Property Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

RenaissanceRe has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1347 Property Insurance has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

RenaissanceRe pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. 1347 Property Insurance does not pay a dividend. RenaissanceRe pays out -15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RenaissanceRe has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for RenaissanceRe and 1347 Property Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenaissanceRe 0 5 2 0 2.29 1347 Property Insurance 0 0 1 0 3.00

RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus target price of $142.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.93%. 1347 Property Insurance has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.66%. Given 1347 Property Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 1347 Property Insurance is more favorable than RenaissanceRe.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of RenaissanceRe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of 1347 Property Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of RenaissanceRe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.2% of 1347 Property Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

1347 Property Insurance beats RenaissanceRe on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages in the United States and internationally. Its Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The company's Casualty and Specialty segment writes various classes of products, such as directors and officers, and medical malpractice; automobile liability, casualty clash, employer's liability, umbrella or excess casualty, and workers' compensation; financial guaranty, mortgage guaranty, political risk, surety, and trade credit; and accident and health, agriculture, aviation, cyber, energy, marine, satellite, and terrorism. This segment also offers a range of casualty insurance products through Syndicate 1458, including general liability, medical malpractice, and professional liability. The company distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About 1347 Property Insurance

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in March 2014. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

