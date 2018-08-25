Resolute Forest Products Common Stock (RFP) Shares Bought by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products Common Stock (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products Common Stock were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products Common Stock by 2.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,408,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,462,000 after purchasing an additional 99,854 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products Common Stock by 13.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,623,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,073,000 after purchasing an additional 434,081 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products Common Stock by 45.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 537,827 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products Common Stock by 80.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 984,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 439,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aegis Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products Common Stock by 4.4% during the first quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 730,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30,959 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RFP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products Common Stock from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products Common Stock from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products Common Stock from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

Shares of NYSE RFP opened at $13.15 on Friday. Resolute Forest Products Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Resolute Forest Products Common Stock (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Resolute Forest Products Common Stock had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Resolute Forest Products Common Stock’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Resolute Forest Products Common Stock Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers market, recycled bleached Kraft, and bleached hardwood Kraft pulp used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

