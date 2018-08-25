Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) Hits Market Cap of $13.38 Million

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Restart Energy MWAT has traded up 52.4% against the US dollar. One Restart Energy MWAT token can currently be bought for about $0.0317 or 0.00000472 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Coinsuper, Sistemkoin and IDEX. Restart Energy MWAT has a market cap of $13.38 million and $133,080.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Restart Energy MWAT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014909 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000331 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00261885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00149845 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00035660 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010652 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Restart Energy MWAT Profile

Restart Energy MWAT’s genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 485,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 422,750,000 tokens. Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Restart Energy MWAT is restartenergy.io.

Restart Energy MWAT Token Trading

Restart Energy MWAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinsuper, Kucoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Restart Energy MWAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Restart Energy MWAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Restart Energy MWAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Restart Energy MWAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.