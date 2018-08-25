Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.27.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Cowen raised Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. UBS Group set a $74.00 target price on Restaurant Brands International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $58.99. 1,550,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,941. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

In related news, Director Golnar Khosrowshahi acquired 5,670 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.34 per share, with a total value of $342,127.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $342,127.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,671,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,214 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,388,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,281,000 after acquiring an additional 186,889 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,626,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,143,000 after acquiring an additional 126,384 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 463,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,384,000 after acquiring an additional 64,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 396,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,540,000 after acquiring an additional 85,530 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

