Reviewing FactSet Research Systems (FDS) and Stars Group (TSG)

FactSet Research Systems (NASDAQ: TSG) and Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stars Group has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Stars Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FactSet Research Systems $1.22 billion 7.05 $258.25 million $7.31 30.69 Stars Group $1.31 billion 4.63 $259.23 million $2.25 12.38

Stars Group has higher revenue and earnings than FactSet Research Systems. Stars Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FactSet Research Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FactSet Research Systems and Stars Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FactSet Research Systems 2 10 1 0 1.92 Stars Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus target price of $193.67, indicating a potential downside of 13.66%. Stars Group has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.22%. Given Stars Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stars Group is more favorable than FactSet Research Systems.

Dividends

FactSet Research Systems pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Stars Group does not pay a dividend. FactSet Research Systems pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FactSet Research Systems has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.4% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Stars Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Stars Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FactSet Research Systems 19.37% 55.91% 22.72% Stars Group 3.01% 23.55% 8.68%

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Stars Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies. The company integrates datasets and analytics across asset classes, and supports the workflow of buy-side and sell-side clients. Its applications suite offers tools and resources, including company and industry analyses, full screening tools, portfolio analysis, risk profiles, alpha-testing, portfolio optimization, and research management solutions. The company enables its clients to streamline real-time data and historical information, including quotes, estimates, news, and commentary, as well as offers unique and third-party content through desktop, wireless, and off-platform solutions. It serves portfolio managers, wealth managers, research and performance analysts, risk managers, research professionals, investment bankers, and fixed income professionals. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc. provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc. and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc. in August 2017. The Stars Group Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

