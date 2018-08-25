Reviewing Glaukos (GKOS) and Teleflex (TFX)

Teleflex (NYSE: GKOS) and Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Teleflex shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Teleflex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Glaukos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Teleflex and Glaukos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teleflex 0 3 7 0 2.70 Glaukos 0 3 5 0 2.63

Teleflex presently has a consensus target price of $282.89, suggesting a potential upside of 14.24%. Glaukos has a consensus target price of $40.83, suggesting a potential downside of 6.84%. Given Teleflex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Teleflex is more favorable than Glaukos.

Risk and Volatility

Teleflex has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glaukos has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Teleflex pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Glaukos does not pay a dividend. Teleflex pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Teleflex and Glaukos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teleflex $2.15 billion 5.28 $152.53 million $8.40 29.48 Glaukos $159.25 million 9.61 -$90,000.00 N/A N/A

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than Glaukos.

Profitability

This table compares Teleflex and Glaukos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teleflex 3.78% 17.32% 7.04% Glaukos -3.49% -4.11% -3.54%

Summary

Teleflex beats Glaukos on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease. The company also provides interventional access products that are used in dialysis, oncology, and critical care therapies; and cardiac care products, such as diagnostic and intra-aortic balloon catheters, and capital equipment. In addition, it offers anesthesia products, such as pain management products for use in surgical and obstetric procedures; airway management products and related devices for use in pre-hospital emergency and hospital settings; and other pre-hospital emergency products. Further, the company offers surgical products, including Weck Ligation Systems, Weck EFx Fascial Closure Systems, Percutaneous Surgical Systems, Weck Vista bladeless access ports, Deknatel sutures, and Pilling and Kmedic surgical instruments; products for use in acute care settings for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, and in general and specialty surgical applications; and single-use respiratory, urology, and interventional urology products. Additionally, it provides devices and instruments for other medical device manufacturers, such as custom-engineered extrusions, diagnostic and interventional catheters, balloon sheath/dilator sets and kits, sutures, performance fibers, and bioresorbable resins and fibers. The company serves hospitals and healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and home care markets. Teleflex Incorporated was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry; iStent Supra suprachoroidal micro-bypass stent, which is designed to reduce intraocular pressure by accessing the suprachoroidal space in the eye; and iDose, a targeted injectable drug delivery implant that is designed to be pre-loaded into a small gauge needle and injected into the eye through a self-sealing corneal needle penetration. Its product pipeline also consists of iStent SA trabecular micro-bypass system, a two-stent product that is slightly wider than the iStent Inject and uses a different auto-injection inserter designed for use in a standalone procedure; and iStent Infinite trabecular micro-bypass system, which is used as a standalone procedure in patients with refractory glaucoma. Glaukos Corporation markets its products through direct sales force in the United States and internationally, as well as through distribution partners in Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

