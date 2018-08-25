Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.99 Million Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Landstar System were worth $9,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 890.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $115.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.05 and a 12 month high of $118.60.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.38%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Landstar System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Landstar System from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Landstar System from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.25.

In related news, CMO Patrick J. O’malley sold 1,812 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $209,503.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,804.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

