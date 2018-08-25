RIB Software (RIB) PT Set at €32.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

RIB Software (ETR:RIB) has been given a €32.00 ($36.36) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.11% from the company’s previous close.

RIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. equinet set a €25.00 ($28.41) price objective on shares of RIB Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €18.50 ($21.02) target price on shares of RIB Software and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on shares of RIB Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.50 ($21.02) target price on shares of RIB Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €25.80 ($29.32).

Get RIB Software alerts:

RIB stock opened at €20.90 ($23.75) on Thursday. RIB Software has a twelve month low of €11.43 ($12.99) and a twelve month high of €35.16 ($39.95).

RIB Software Company Profile

RIB Software SE designs, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction industry worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO, a software eco-system that helps digitalize enterprises in the building and construction industries; RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural member design and CAD/FEM-applications at the same time for structural and soil engineering, as well as for tunnel and bridge constructions; and RIB STRATIS, a software solution for the design, quantity calculation, execution, invoicing, and inventory management in road building, civil engineering, and surveying sectors.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for RIB Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIB Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.