Richards Packaging Income Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (RPI)

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

Richards Packaging Income stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$32.99. 550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,989. Richards Packaging Income has a 12 month low of C$25.52 and a 12 month high of C$34.10.

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. Richards Packaging Income had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of C$80.27 million for the quarter.

Richards Packaging Income Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

