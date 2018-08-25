RLI Corp. (RLI) Position Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 393,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in RLI were worth $26,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 2.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 62.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 50.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total transaction of $93,548.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RLI. ValuEngine upgraded RLI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on RLI from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RLI from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $77.59 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $50.34 and a 52-week high of $78.42. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. RLI had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile.

