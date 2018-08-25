Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys New Stake in Denny’s Corp (DENN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Denny’s by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DENN. BidaskClub raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Denny’s from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In other news, CEO John C. Miller sold 80,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $1,269,336.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,859,333.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 11,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $181,909.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,092.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,907 shares of company stock worth $1,570,497. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DENN stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. Denny’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $960.94 million, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.48.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Denny’s Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 27, 2017, it had 1,735 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide, including 128 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, Honduras, the Philippines, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, Curaçao, El Salvador, Guatemala, and the United Kingdom.

