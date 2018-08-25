Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $300,000 in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) Stock

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 15.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 13.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.76. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $74.85.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $287.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 5.35%. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. BJ’s Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.58.

In related news, Director Patrick Walsh sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $759,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,127.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lon Ledwith sold 10,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $564,648.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,976,428. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 12, 2018, the company owned and operated 200 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

