Robecosam AG Decreases Position in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (IPHS)

Robecosam AG lowered its position in shares of Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Innophos were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Innophos by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,119,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,265,000 after acquiring an additional 28,699 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Innophos by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,012,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,710,000 after acquiring an additional 17,808 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Innophos by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 859,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,553,000 after acquiring an additional 35,685 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Innophos by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 811,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,635,000 after acquiring an additional 39,151 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Innophos by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 532,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after acquiring an additional 443,390 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IPHS opened at $44.39 on Friday. Innophos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $51.34. The stock has a market cap of $865.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). Innophos had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Innophos Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Innophos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IPHS. BidaskClub lowered Innophos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded Innophos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innophos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th.

Innophos Profile

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

