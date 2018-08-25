Robert Half International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,006 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,005% compared to the average daily volume of 91 put options.

RHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “$68.51” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.20. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $43.80 and a 52 week high of $79.91.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.44%. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 271,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,030,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 5,585.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 100,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 98,967 shares during the period. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, TNB Financial acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

