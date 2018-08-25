Robert W. Baird Increases DexCom (DXCM) Price Target to $160.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.36% from the stock’s current price.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on DexCom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on DexCom from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.64.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $136.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.89. DexCom has a 1 year low of $42.62 and a 1 year high of $144.60.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. DexCom had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $242.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew K. Balo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $497,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Moy sold 59,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $5,474,168.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,480 shares of company stock valued at $17,792,856. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of DexCom by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,588,232 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,943,000 after buying an additional 211,250 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 238,859 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 82,646 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in DexCom by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,084,000.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.