Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc (RUM) Insider Consol Corp. Battalion Acquires 103,500 Shares

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc (CVE:RUM) insider Consol Corp. Battalion bought 103,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$13,455.00.

Consol Corp. Battalion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 20th, Consol Corp. Battalion bought 171,500 shares of Rocky Mountain Liquor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$22,295.00.

Rocky Mountain Liquor stock remained flat at $C$0.14 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 70,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,167. Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.15.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink products, as well as ancillary items, such as juices, soft drinks, and ice and giftware products. As of May 16, 2018, it owned and operated 33 private liquor stores.

