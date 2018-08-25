Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,651 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,631 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,137 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,506,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $297,148,000 after purchasing an additional 404,841 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,452,250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $123,079,000 after purchasing an additional 20,939 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 397,766 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,737,000 after purchasing an additional 54,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 140,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $95.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.87 and a 52 week high of $97.85.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 46.48%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Cowen set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, OTR Global started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.39.

In other Ross Stores news, insider James S. Fassio sold 175,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $15,216,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,176,566.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $128,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,701.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,268 shares of company stock valued at $20,170,488 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

