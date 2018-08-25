Ross Stores (ROST) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. Ross Stores also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.02-1.07 EPS.

Shares of ROST opened at $95.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.64. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $57.87 and a 52 week high of $97.85.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 46.48% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ross Stores from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Ross Stores to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Ross Stores from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.39.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $128,595.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,701.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 33,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $2,689,320.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 78,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,852.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,268 shares of company stock worth $20,170,488 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

