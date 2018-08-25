Royce & Associates LP Buys 63,877 Shares of Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 63,877 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $25,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

ALGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.36.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $135.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $111.54 and a 1-year high of $181.45.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $436.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.69 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 29.32%.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $51,303.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,338.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

