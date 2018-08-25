Royce & Associates LP Grows Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,761,869 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,156 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.86% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $24,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 229,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 250,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 54.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth about $104,000. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th.

TRST stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $912.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.00. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $9.70.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $44.60 million during the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 11.98%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0681 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.