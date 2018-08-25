Royce & Associates LP Lowers Holdings in Sanmina Corp (SANM)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 934,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 105,012 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $27,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SANM. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sanmina by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,240,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,064 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 21,142.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,045,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,435 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter valued at about $10,729,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 446.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 426,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 348,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter valued at about $6,253,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $30.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sanmina Corp has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Sanmina had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. equities analysts predict that Sanmina Corp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SANM shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. The company offers product design and engineering solutions, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

