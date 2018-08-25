Rubicon Technology (RBCN) versus Smart Global (SGH) Financial Analysis

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ: SGH) and Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart Global has a beta of -0.68, indicating that its share price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rubicon Technology and Smart Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubicon Technology $5.04 million 5.03 -$17.85 million N/A N/A Smart Global $132.88 million 5.46 -$7.79 million $2.04 15.95

Smart Global has higher revenue and earnings than Rubicon Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Rubicon Technology and Smart Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubicon Technology -154.77% -20.25% -19.39% Smart Global 6.99% 94.82% 21.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.2% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Smart Global shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Smart Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rubicon Technology and Smart Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Smart Global 0 1 6 0 2.86

Smart Global has a consensus target price of $52.07, suggesting a potential upside of 60.02%. Given Smart Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Smart Global is more favorable than Rubicon Technology.

Summary

Smart Global beats Rubicon Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc. provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and blanks, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications. The company's product lines include thin, double-side polished windows as thin as 300 microns for 6 inches optical windows, and large-area blanks and polished windows; round C-plane sapphire windows approximately 11 inches in diameter and A-plane windows approximately 18 inches in diameter with UV grade windows approximately 13.5 inches in diameter; and sapphire window blanks at 36 x 18 x 0.8 inches dimensions. It markets and sells its products through its direct sales force in Asia, Australia, North America, and Europe. The company's principal customers include defense sub-contractors, industrial manufacturers, fabricators, and resellers. Rubicon Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, Illinois.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements. It also provides flash memory, USB, and serial advanced technology attachment products primarily for use in communications equipment, printers, servers and storage products, switches, and routers; and aerospace, automotive, and defense industries, as well as industrial applications. In addition, the company offers supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. sells its products to OEMs through direct sales force and independent sales representatives in North America, Latin America, Asia, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Saleen Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SMART Global Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

