Rubycoin Market Capitalization Achieves $7.12 Million (RBY)

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. During the last week, Rubycoin has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Rubycoin has a total market capitalization of $7.12 million and approximately $1,836.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rubycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00004092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00062441 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002373 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00021940 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

RBY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 25,986,298 coins. Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg. The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rubycoin is www.rubycoin.org.

Rubycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

