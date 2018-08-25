Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A (RUSHA) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 47.9089325769125 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A has a 12-month low of $37.95 and a 12-month high of $55.40.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.17%. research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

Several research firms have commented on RUSHA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

